Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered heartbreak on Wednesday as they lost by just 1 run against Gujarat Titans (GT) in a thrilling IPL 2026 clash. South Africa star David Miller nearly took Delhi Capitals to an improbable victory, but failed to score 2 runs off the final 2 balls, as Prasidh Krishna held his cool to steal victory for Gujarat Titans. Afterwards, Miller cut a dejected figure, and compatriot Kagiso Rabada went to console him despite being on the opposing team.

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: As it happened

Delhi Capitals finished agonizingly short on 209 for 8 in pursuit of 211.

Jos Buttler (52 off 27) returned to his ballistic ways with a six laden half century before captain Shubman Gill (70 off) and Washington Sundar (55 off 32) powered Gujarat Titans to 210 for four.

Rahul (92 off 52) and Pathum Nissanka (41 off 24) provided an ideal platform for Delhi Capitals with a 76-run stand off 49 balls. However, Rashid Khan struck thrice in the middle overs to wrest the momentum from Delhi Capitals.

Titans had all under control until the 19th over with the home needing 36 off the last two overs.

It was a tough ask but with Miller (41 not out off 20) returning to the centre after treating his finger in the dressing room, there was hope.

Miller singlehandedly brought back Delhi Capitals in the game with a couple of cracking sixes and a four in a 23-run penultimate over from Mohammed Siraj.

With majority of Titans pacers' proving expensive on the night, the experienced Prasidh Krishna was left to defend 13 off the last six balls.

Vipraj Nigam departed after a four off the first ball, leaving Miller with 8 to get off the last three balls.

What followed was mammoth hit over long-off that almost sealed the deal for Delhi Capitals. Such was Miller's state of mind that he refused a single on the penultimate ball and that proved to be decisive in the end.

With 2 needed off the final ball, Prasidh went for a slow bouncer that was not connected by Miller, who went for the run leaving Kuldeep Yadav short of his crease. The review was called for a wide but it was deemed a fair delivery, leaving Miller disappointed. It was the first loss of the season for Delhi Capitals in as many games while Titans finally logged home full points in third attempt.

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