Former Indian cricket team batter Wasim Jaffer delivered a brutal verdict on Chennai Super Kings star signing Kartik Sharma after his team's loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 on Sunday. Kartik, who was bought for a record Rs 14.2 crore, was not able to produce anything special as CSK slumped to a 43-run loss. While the CSK top order once again failed to score big, Jaffer was particularly disappointed with Kartik as he threw away his wicket at a crucial juncture of the game. Kartik was dismissed after miscuing a slog sweep and Jaffer said that the youngster lacked any kind of 'game awareness'.

"Even their openers were disappointing. Soft dismissals for Gaikwad and Samson. Sarfaraz played well, but he too got out. I was a bit disappointed with Kartik Sharma. I thought there was no game awareness from him. Overall, CSK are far behind. There are a lot of questions about their bowling and execution. I do not know how they will solve this," he said on YouTube.

Jaffer was also extremely critical of the fact that CSK were unable to execute their game plan properly and said that it looked like the five-time champions had no 'Plan B' once Tim David started hitting their top bowlers.

"CSK won the toss and took a good call as well to bowl first. It looked like Devdutt was also struggling at one point. But after that, when boundaries started coming, and the momentum shifted, it looked like the CSK bowlers had no answers, especially in the end. Tim David played a brilliant knock. Padikkal gave the momentum with back-to-back fifties. CSK could not execute their plans. I am disappointed that if it was not happening, why did they not go for plan B? It looked like they had no other plan at all."

Tim David, skipper Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal went ballistic with marauding knocks while bowlers maintained fine lines as Royal Challengers Bengaluru crushed Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs.

Padikkal (50, 29 balls) and David (70 off 25b) gave a towelling to the clueless Super Kings bowlers in an exhibition of mind-blowing range-hitting, and Patidar supported them with an unbeaten 19-ball 48.

The end result of their collective belligerence was RCB's imposing total of 250 for three.

The Super Kings continued to be wimpy with the bat too, finishing at 207 all out in 19.4 overs as the five-time winners sank to their third straight defeat this season.

(With PTI inputs)

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