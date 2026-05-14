A lookalike of Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj went viral on social media during Vijay's oath ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday. Vijay and his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, made a stunning debut in the 2026 elections as they won 108 seats. The famous actor was appointed Chief Minister after forming a coalition government, which also includes the Congress. During the oath ceremony, a security personnel member, looking similar to Kamboj, was spotted standing beside Vijay. Some CSK fans were quick to spot the similarities.

CSK shared a video on social media on Wednesday. In it, Kamboj first saw the picture of his doppelganger and shared his opinion.

"Actually, almost everyone has sent me this meme on my Instagram as well, so I was like, I was, I'm just telling them, no, I'm not. Everyone is just asking me what are you doing there, what are you doing there? I don't know what. But actually he's looking a bit like me, not fully. Maybe when he removes his cap, then I will get to see more," he said.

The next part of the video had Kamboj's lookalike meeting him.

Watch it here:

After the picture of Kamboj's lookalike had gone viral, Ashwin came up with a humorous social media post.

"Duty always comes first, but on a must-win match day #CSKVLSG, it's a bit too much. It's a day game, get a cab & get to Chepauk ASAP, Anshul Kamboj. Big game," he posted on X.

In the game against LSG, CSK registered a five-wicket victory to stay alive in the playoff race.

After losing their first three games, Chennai Super Kings bounced back with six wins in their last eight matches. They would back themselves to collect two points against Lucknow Super Giants on May 15 before taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in their final two league games.

If CSK win all their remaining games, they will be assured of a playoff spot.

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