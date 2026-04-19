Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin blasted the Chennai Super Kings team management for how they handled Ayush Mhatre's injury during the IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. Mhatre looked in visible pain after he appeared for batting with a heavy strap on his knee. The situation got worse as the youngster began visibly limping despite playing as an Impact Player and despite physios checking on time on two occasions, CSK decided to let him continue batting. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad even called Mhatre for a quick single - something that further led to his discomfort. He was eventually dismissed by Nitish Kumar Reddy after scoring 30 off just 17 deliveries.

Ashwin was left fuming by CSK's decision to let Mhatre continue despite looking in serious discomfort.

"Ayush Mhatre's injury: I hope he is back, but by the look of it, I fear he will be out for a while," Ashwin said in his YouTube show.

"While coming into bat, he came with a strap on his knee. For 2-3 matches, he has been playing as Impact Sub. People are asking ‘Why he is an Impact Player? Is he not a good fielder?'. His injury has been a concern."

Ashwin went on to say that the youngster should have left the field as he was suffering from an injury and added that he was shocked at how the CSK management handled the entire situation.

"It couldn't have been a cramp because he did not field at all. Even if he had gotten cramps even when not fielding, then we have to look at his hydration. Okay, it's not a cramp. Let's assume it was an injury. Your physios have come in and checked him. He was limping badly, you are asking him to play another ball and making him run between wickets!"

"I couldn't understand. Should he have not retired out when he was limping? In this season, Ayush Mhatre has been one of the stars. I don't understand how they can handle him carelessly. I was shocked.

“Everyone in the commentary box kept their mic on the table and watched what was happening with complete shock. Very, very surprising."

Ashwin also hinted towards a systemic problem as he mentioned Deepak Chahar and how the pacer also struggled with injures during his time with CSK.

"I have been saying this for long. CSK have been hit with such injuries season after season. Deepak Chahar has played 3 years for CSK. He played a total of 16 games. But, for Mumbai Indians, he played 14 matches straight. Injury management starts well before a season begins and goes year long."

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