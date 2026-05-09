Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had stolen headlines during IPL 2026 for splashing out Rs 14.20 crore each for two uncapped Indian youngsters, in Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer. However, both players have not had an instant impact, going in and out of the playing XI on a number of occasions. Interestingly, CSK dropped the in-form Akeal Hosein to bring Prashant Veer back into the team against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, a move that was questioned by former CSK stalwart Subramaniam Badrinath.

Badrinath questioned whether CSK are preferring certain players just because of their high price tag.

"CSK don't seem to be playing players for their position. It feels more like they are playing them because they've signed them for whopping amounts. That's such a wrong move," said Badrinath on his YouTube channel, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

"It's clear that they are not following the process. Because CSK won, you can't say every selection was right," he added.

Badrinath expressed particular bafflement at Prashant Veer replacing Akeal Hosein in the side.

"Despite crushing MI, CSK's selection remains unconvincing. Why is Akeal Hosein still struggling to find a place in the side? He should still be there. Instead of him, Prashant Veer bowls the fifth over in the powerplay when he has never bowled in the IPL. Why should he play and bowl the fifth over with Akeal Hosein available?" Badrinath said.

Akeal has taken six wickets in his four games for CSK so far, including a four-wicket haul in one match.

While CSK restricted MI to just 159/7 on Saturday, it wasn't the best day with the ball for Veer, who conceded 25 runs in two overs without taking a wicket. The 20-year-old didn't get a chance to bat, as CSK completed the chase by losing just eight wickets.

Kartik Sharma, CSK's other Rs 14.20 crore buy, slammed the first half-century of his IPL career.

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