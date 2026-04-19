Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is facing intense criticism after the five-time champions suffered their fourth defeat of IPL 2026. Playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, CSK were restricted to 184/8 while chasing a target of 195, eventually losing the match by 10 runs. The loss marked CSK's fourth defeat in six matches, with the side continuing to struggle for consistency amid back-to-back injury concerns. Former India opener Aakash Chopra questioned Gaikwad's captaincy, criticising his bowling rotations and suggesting that poor decision-making played a key role in CSK's defeat against SRH.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Gaikwad failed to use Anshul Kamboj and Mukesh Choudhary to their full potential.

"I have a question for Ruturaj. Mukesh Choudhary was on a hat-trick, yet you didn't give him another over at any stage - surprising," Chopra said. "Secondly, your in-form bowler Anshul Kamboj, who has been excellent alongside Jamie Overton, didn't complete his quota of overs."

"Even after conceding 15 runs in his first over, he recovered well and could have been used more. And then Matthew Short - this is a classic trap. If a part-timer bowls one or two good overs, don't give him a third in the powerplay. Even top bowlers struggle there, and that third over went for 25 runs. Honestly, what kind of captaincy was this? It's beyond my understanding," he added.

Apart from Chopra, former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin also took a dig at Gaikwad, stating that the CSK skipper missed a good opportunity to regain his batting form under pressure.

"It was the best chance for him to score runs. He didn't need to take risks or score at a fast pace because of the way Ayush Mhatre started. They were running away with the powerplay. It was right there for Ruturaj to take some time, score some runs, and come back into form.

"After Ayush Mhatre's wicket, Ruturaj got a very good ball, it's not easy to beat him on the pull. I just feel he is under immense pressure, and his mind appears to be a bit cluttered," Ashwin said on JioHotstar.

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