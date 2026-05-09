Finn Allen struck a sensational unbeaten century as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in their IPL 2026 clash on Friday. Batting first, DC were restricted to 142/8 in 20 overs, with Kartik Tyagi and Anukul Roy picking up two wickets apiece. KKR then made light work of the chase, reaching the target in just 14.2 overs with eight wickets in hand. The victory marked KKR's fourth consecutive win after a run of five straight defeats earlier in the season, significantly boosting their position in the playoff race.

Allen's innings underlined his immense talent, featuring 10 sixes and five boundaries. He brought up his half-century off 32 balls and required just 15 more deliveries to complete his hundred. His unbroken partnership with Cameron Green (33)* ensured KKR crossed the line with 34 balls to spare.

After the match, Green revealed how he helped Allen reach the milestone when only a handful of runs were needed for victory.

"Nothing really. I think, Finn, all he said was, 'See you next over.' So, yeah, that's basically what I tried to do. I was just at the other end playing second fiddle. I think I did the match when we had 29 to get. So yeah, I knew I'd be the most hated man in Kolkata if I did anything else apart from that (giving the single to Allen)," Green said on Jiohotstar.

"No, not us. I was, I did the math. But no, Finn's very good at maths as well, so I'll give him credit for that. So, probably, he was probably doing the same. Winning, that's been the most satisfying," he added.

KKR's revival has reignited belief within the camp after languishing near the bottom of the table for much of the season.

"I don't think the belief was ever gone," Green told reporters. "We've had a really good culture throughout the tournament, even when results weren't going our way."

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