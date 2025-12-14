Australia cricket team all-rounder Cameron Green surprised a lot of fans when he registered himself as a 'batter' for the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. The decision led to a lot of discussion over his availability when it comes to bowling and some experts even claimed that his decision can guarantee a record-breaking bid for him considering batters come in the auction ahead of all-rounders. Green has finally broken his silence on the decision and confirmed that he will be available to bowl in the upcoming edition of the tournament. He also said that his manager had a 'stuff-up' and 'accidentally' registered him as a batter in the auction in place of his usual 'all-rounder' status.

“I'll be good to bowl," Green said before Australia's training session in Adelaide on Sunday, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “I don't know if my manager would like to hear this, but there was a stuff-up on his end. He didn't mean to say ‘batter'. I think he accidentally selected the wrong box. It was pretty funny how it's all played out, but it was actually a stuff-up on his end."

Green also said that he will be following the IPL 2026 auction and keeping a close eye on which team he ends up in and who will be his new teammates in the franchise.

“I'm sure I will be [watching], with a few other guys. They're always good fun to watch. It's a bit of a lottery where you might go, but also who might be in your team, so it's always been fun to watch," Green said.

Green is widely tipped to become the most expensive player at Tuesday's IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi, with some predicting he could surpass the INR 27 crore (approx. AUD 4.5 million) record set by Rishabh Pant last year. Kolkata Knight Riders, holding the largest remaining budget, are the frontrunners to secure him.

Listed with a base price of INR 2 crore (approx. AUD 333,000), Green will be among the first six players to go under the hammer after registering as a batter.

(With ANI inputs)