Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin accidentally confirmed that all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been traded to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026. Several media reports earlier claimed that MI and Lucknow Super Giants were in talks over two players - Shardul and Arjun Tendulkar - ahead of the IPL trade window deadline. Cricbuzz reported that it will not be a swap deal and would rather be individual deals between the two franchises. During a conversation on his YouTube channel, Ashwin revealed that MI have completed the trade deal involving Shardul.

“I don't see any releases happening from Mumbai, they won't release anyone. Their biggest concern would be finding a replacement for Deepak Chahar, who's a bit injury prone. They've secured Shardul Thakur through a trade from LSG. That has happened, they will probably look for a spinner and will get one too,” said Ashwin in a now-deleted portion on a video on his Youtube Channel ‘Ash ki Baat'.

Shardul went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction but was signed as an injury replacement for Mohsin Khan by LSG. The veteran all-rounder had a good start to the season with six wickets in the first two matches but failed to continue the momentum as he finished with 13 wickets in 10 matches.

Making his debut in 2023, Arjun Tendulkar has played five IPL matches for Mumbai Indians, taking only three wickets. However, Arjun was brought back at his base price of Rs 30 lakhs by the five-time champions in the IPL 2025 mega auctions.

Earlier this year, Shardul opened up about not getting picked up by any team in the mega auction.

"I feel all these things happen in cricket. It was a bad day for me in the auction (I didn't get picked by any franchise.) LSG was the one who approached me first due to the injuries to their bowlers, so it was always on the cards. I had to accept it with Zaheer Khan around. You have to go through such things (ups and downs) in cricket," he said.