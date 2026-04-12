Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Arun Dhumal has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to fast-track batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into the senior men's team. The 15-year-old claimed the IPL 2026 Orange Cap on Friday after an explosive knock of 78 runs off just 26 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Impressed by his display in the tournament so far, Dhumal posted on X that Sooryavanshi deserves to debut for India as the nation's youngest-ever player.

"What an amazing batting display by Vaibhav Suryavanshi this @IPL 2026 season. This prodigy certainly deserves to debut for Team India @BCCI as the youngest given his performances. It's rare you get chance to pick up someone so talented and sooooo young too. Certainly deserves his name to be recorded as youngest debutant for India," Dhumal wrote on X.

This comes after former India captain Anil Kumble offered a different view on whether Sooryavanshi should be fast-tracked or not. He advised caution, stressing that the young prodigy's journey should not be rushed.

Speaking on a range of issues during an interaction here on Friday, Kumble noted that while exceptional talent can make it difficult to hold a player back, early expectations can also place unnecessary pressure on a young athlete.

"The player himself probably answers that question," Kumble said, referring to the debate around fast-tracking versus gradual progression. He drew parallels with the great Sachin Tendulkar, who made an undeniable case for selection as a teenager with consistent performances back in the late 1980s.

Kumble acknowledged that Sooryavanshi has shown promising signs, adding that the teenager is "doing all the right things."

"At this point in time, it's a bit of pressure on a young lad to say, 'I want you to play for India in two months' time,'" he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

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