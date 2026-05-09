The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have made further crackdowns after implementing their stricter anti-corruption policies during IPL 2026. Their latest move is set to put players, broadcasters, officials and their family members under the scanner. According to reports anyone associated with the BCCI or any IPL team has been strictly prohibited to make videos in the ground, and could even face legal notices if caught doing so. This comes just a day after sources told NDTV that the BCCI had asked Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh to stop vlogging for social media.

According to a Times of India report, some officials and broadcasters have already been reprimanded by the BCCI after they were seen filming videos near the players and match officials area (PMOA) during IPL 2026.

"There have been a few breaches by a few commentators. One former international cricketer was found making videos on his phone near the dugout in a tense situation of a match. The BCCI team acted swiftly and got him to stop the recording," BCCI sources said, as per the report.

"There could be a case of sending legal notices to an ex-cricketer who was found filming for his YouTube channel. The board has clearly mentioned that anybody wearing BCCI and IPL official attire can't be seen filming at the ground," the sources added.

The report further added that the BCCI is concerned about the "reel culture" among IPL teams and players. Immediate family members of players have also been told to refrain from posting videos and pictures during the IPL.

Meanwhile, sources had informed NDTV on Friday that BCCI had asked Arshdeep Singh to stop vlogging content for social media, amid controversy surrounding his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, who was seen allegedly vaping on a flight.

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