Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has urged the BCCI selectors to stop waiting and hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his India cap following the 15-year-old's impressive performance against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 on Tuesday. Sooryavanshi smashed 39 off just 14 deliveries to give Rajasthan Royals a blistering start in the 11-over-a-side match. His two sixes against Jasprit Bumrah left both fans and experts stunned. Pathan called the young sensation "destiny's child" and remarked that he has never seen anyone do what Sooryavanshi is currently achieving in white-ball cricket.

"Sooryavanshi is a destiny's child. What he is doing at 15 in white-ball cricket-I don't think we have ever seen anyone do this," Pathan said on YouTube.

Pathan went on to say that the youngster appeared to have been waiting specifically for this moment.

"This 15-year-old wonder kid says: 'I am waiting for Jasprit Bumrah. I got out to him last year. I will come this year and hit him.' And he hit Bumrah on the very first ball."

The ex-India star was also extremely impressed with Sooryavanshi's approach, noting that his aggressive style forced Bumrah to doubt his own plans.

"The way Bumrah had no visible plans, the way he moved to the slower one-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has forced even Bumrah to think. In white-ball cricket, India has not found a bowler like Bumrah; he is a GOAT. And this feat has been achieved against him."

Pathan insisted that the selectors should not make the 15-year-old wait and should instead integrate him into the Indian team setup as soon as possible.

"Don't make this boy wait too long," he said. "Give him the Indian team cap. Imagine-this boy can play 20 years of professional cricket. This is scary for bowlers."

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