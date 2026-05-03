Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma recently triggered a stir after referring to Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as "unprofessional". The remark stemmed from the fact that Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old who enjoys eating ice cream, watching cartoons, and engaging in typical teenage activities. While the comment caused a minor controversy on social media, Jitesh clarified during an RCB podcast that the term was born out of their close bond and the reality of Sooryavanshi's age.

Explaining the context, Jitesh said, "He is a very good friend of mine. We are very close, and I can call him anything." The RCB stumper originally made the comment during a conversation with franchise icon AB de Villiers on the latter's YouTube channel.

Jitesh revealed the full depth of that discussion: "AB asked, 'Which youngster do you think could become an Indian star or player?' My immediate answer was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. When he asked why, I pointed to his technique, mentality, and hard work. I told him that Vaibhav could dominate all three formats and that he looks very professional on the field. But in reality, he isn't just that."

Sharing more about their relationship off the field, Jitesh highlighted the teenager's youthful nature. "He is a 15-year-old kid who loves ice cream. He comes to my room and eats it with me; I don't eat it, but he does. If a child doesn't want ice cream, what else would they have? He visits our house, speaks with my wife, and watches videos on YouTube. We are very close-he's like my younger brother."

Jitesh dismissed the social media backlash, emphasizing the importance of letting the young player enjoy his youth. "I don't care what people say. There is a lot of professionalism expected of him because he has to perform at this level, but he is still only 15. Let a child be a child. When he is with me, he can be himself because I don't judge him. I tell him, 'You're only fifteen. Watch TV, eat whatever you want, and just focus on your batting.' He's happy that way."

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