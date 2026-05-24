Will Suryakumar Yadav continue as India captain? According to a report in PTI, quoting a senior BCCI source, Suryakumar Yadav's future as India's T20I captain could primarily be decided by head coach Gautam Gambhir, as the national selection committee is not entirely convinced that he can make it to the team purely as a batter. "Initially, the selectors thought that the IPL would help Suryakumar regain form like the last edition when he crossed 700 runs. But strangely, there hasn't been any technical course correction in his game. Even the rookiest of pacers are just bowling straight hard lengths, and he has no answer. Selectors don't see him playing the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. It is as simple as that," a senior BCCI source told PTI.

Meanwhile, the corridors of power in Indian cricket are already buzzing with names of possible successors.

Shreyas Iyer remains a powerful contender, armed with tactical sharpness and a strong personality. But whether he and Gambhir can seamlessly coexist remains a question.

Those within the system haven't forgotten Iyer's quiet disappointment when Kolkata Knight Riders' 2024 IPL triumph was widely projected as Gambhir's victory as mentor. Then there is Shubman Gill, whose stocks have soared yet again after another prolific IPL season, leading Gujarat Titans with authority.

Gill, in fact, was originally viewed by Agarkar and company as the long-term all-format leader before a dip in form ahead of the T20 World Cup derailed those plans.

If Suryakumar exits, Gill's reintegration into the T20 side is a possibility, although it comes with its own set of complexities.

The think tank could comfortably envision Gill at the top, with Sanju Samson at No. 3 and Ishan Kishan slotting in at four.

However, the rapid rise of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is believed to be on the fast track with an eye on the 2028 Olympics, adds another fascinating dimension to the succession puzzle.

And finally, there is Tilak Varma, a name quietly gathering momentum in influential circles.

"Don't rule out Tilak if Surya is sacked. There's a reason that Tilak has been made captain for the tri-nation A series where selectors would get to see his leadership skills," the source added.

For now, Indian cricket once again stands at a crossroads where form, future planning and power dynamics are intersecting.

And somewhere amid all the whispers, statistics and succession plans, one reality looms large -- Suryakumar's fate may ultimately depend on whether Gambhir still believes his captain deserves one final series.

With PTI inputs

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