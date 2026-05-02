BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Saturday maintained that the players and officials should adhere to the stipulated decorum to keep up the image of Indian Premier League, and said the governing body is exploring further stringent measures to "rein in" the violating parties. Saikia's comments came close on the heels of Rajasthan Royals' skipper Riyan Parag and team manager Romi Bhinder getting fined for two separate incidents during the ongoing IPL.

“In the press release we have very clearly said that we are exploring some other options on how to rein in the teams which are violating the norms,” Saikia told the reporters at the BCCI headquarters.

“We will be taking some action and we are looking at various terms and conditions and protocols of the IPL on how the teams should behave…," he added.

Parag was fined Rs 25 lakh after getting caught on camera while vaping and Bhinder was slapped with a Rs 1 lakh fine for PMOA protocol breach after he used a mobile phone in the dug-out.

“It is not only their players or an official, as a team they have to maintain certain decorum so that the image of IPL is never adversely affected. To ensure that we have to take a call and we'll be taking some action,” Saikia said.

In their email that announced the action against Parag, the board had said, "The BCCI is also exploring other options to initiate proceedings for stringent action against the erring team, its officials and player/s to ensure that the reputation of IPL remains intact." When asked if the Punjab police had approached the BCCI, given that vaping is fully banned in the country under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act 2019, Saikia said, “No. There is no such situation."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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