The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has initiated a formal investigation into Rajasthan Royals (RR) team manager Romi Bhinder, who was spotted using a mobile phone in the dugout during the side's IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Guwahati. The incident, captured live by TV cameras at the ACA Stadium, showed Bhinder using a device while seated next to teenage left-handed opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was looking at the screen. The footage has since gone viral and raised questions regarding a breach of the league's strict anti-corruption protocols.

According to the IPL's Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) regulations, a team manager may use a phone in the dressing room area but 'NOT' in the dugout. Saikia confirmed to IANS on Sunday that the BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is currently verifying the details of the incident and has begun its probing exercise.

"As per the PMOA regulations, certain individuals like the team manager are allowed to carry phones, and Romi Bhinder, as the manager of Rajasthan Royals, can carry one. But we need to thoroughly examine which area the phone was taken into and whether due permission was sought.

"By doing that, whether he has violated any protocol or regulation under our existing IPL rules and regulations is being verified, and as I speak, we have already started the process.

"The Anti-Corruption Unit has begun the exercise to see whether he took the mobile phone into the designated area or beyond that. After examining the various pieces of evidence and following due process, they will submit a report based on their findings," said Saikia.

As per the tournament rules, two BCCI Anti-Corruption Managers, appointed by the head of the BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU), are responsible for the management of the PMOA. Their responsibility is to ensure that proper arrangements are in place and that security personnel are fully briefed.

With RR set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, it remains to be seen whether Bhinder is spotted in the PMOA area again. Bhinder has been an integral member of RR's backroom staff since 2008 and also serves as Sooryavanshi's 'local guardian' during the IPL.

"The phone is to be used only in case of an emergency. On seeing that screengrab, it looks like he may have been watching something, using Google, or perhaps checking a social media platform like WhatsApp or Instagram.

"The only thing is that the Anti-Corruption Unit could retrieve the entire data from the device he was using during that period for a thorough investigation and even question the player about what he was exactly looking at on the device.

"If Bhinder is found not to have done anything suspicious by the ACU officials and the match referee in Guwahati, then he could be let off with a warning, or a fine of 10-20 percent may be levied on the franchise," said a source aware of PMOA and ACU workings to IANS.

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