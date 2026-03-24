The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. After clinching their maiden title last year, Virat Kohli and RCB are aiming for another dominant season. Ahead of the upcoming tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued strict directives to all ten franchises, which are expected to play a crucial role throughout the season.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the foremost directive is that teams will not be allowed to hold practice sessions on their match days. The purpose behind this rule is to preserve the pitch and wicket for the actual game.

At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the BCCI will allocate two nets in the practice area along with a side wicket on the main square for range-hitting to each team. If two teams are practicing at the same venue simultaneously, two wickets each will be allotted.

However, teams are strictly prohibited from using the practice areas assigned to their opponents, even if they are unoccupied. These measures aim to maintain fairness and regulate pitch usage. Additionally, teams are not permitted to conduct fitness tests for their players on match days.

Guidelines for Players' Families

The board has also issued clear guidelines regarding the presence of players' families during the IPL. Teams have been instructed to travel to the ground only via the team bus. Furthermore, families and friends are not allowed to enter the field of play during training sessions and may watch practice only from designated hospitality areas.

Players have also been reminded to adhere strictly to dress-code requirements. The Orange and Purple Caps must be worn as directed during the post-match presentation ceremonies.