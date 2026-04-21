Chennai Super Kings were dealt a big blow in their IPL 2026 campaign, with top-order batter Ayush Mhatre being ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury. Mhatre, who recently led India at the U-19 World Cup, was one of the better batters for CSK this season. His strike rate of 177.88 ensured that CSK never fell behind in the initial overs. The franchise said Mhatre, who sustained the injury during CSK's previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18, will require a rehabilitation period of six to twelve weeks.

"Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.

"Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks," CSK announced on its social media on Tuesday.

In the midst of this, former CSK player Ravichandran Ashwin proposed a loan move. He suggested that CSK could bring in RCB's 19-year-old talent Vihaan Malhotra or Abhigyan Kundu, even though the latter was not part of the IPL auction pool.

"With so many injuries on the horizon, the loan window closes after the seventh game mark, and it would be a great idea to loan this sensational talent from RCB. He hasn't played a single game so far, hence it is a viable option. If not Vihaan, Abhigyan Kundu is also a left-handed option that can be groomed, keeping the 'future core' in mind," Ashwin wrote on X.

With so many injuries on the horizons!



The loan window closes after the 7th game mark & it will be a great idea to loan this sensational talent from RCB.



He hasn't played a single game so far, hence it is a viable option.



If not Vihaan, Abhigyan Kundu is also a left handed… pic.twitter.com/CimZCIjTyV — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 21, 2026

One social media user commented: "Why will any sane team management loan out their players to a direct competitor mid-season when both teams are fighting to be in the top four? If one of their direct competitors is knocked out early from the race because of injuries, it only helps RCB."

To which Ashwin replied: "One team is comfortably placed and the other isn't competing with them at the moment, so there is an opportunity to make some money, and the player also gets a chance to play. He is going to be back with the original franchise after a few games."

One team is comfortably placed and other isn't competing with them at the moment, so there is an opportunity to make some and the player also gets a chance to play & he is going to be back with the original franchisee after a few games. https://t.co/L0uA6BYTB2 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 21, 2026

The 18-year-old Mhatre, who came in as an impact substitute, was seen in visible discomfort and clutched his hamstring while attempting a run during CSK's 10-run loss to SRH in Hyderabad.

He required on-field treatment and, although he continued briefly, was dismissed soon after.

"It looks pretty bad, unfortunately. And he's going to be a big, big loss because he's been in really nice touch for us," CSK batting coach Mike Hussey had said at the post-match press conference.

Mhatre has been CSK's standout batter this season. He has collected 201 runs from six matches at a strike rate of 177.87.

Chennai Super Kings have endured a poor start to the IPL 2026 season, losing four of their six matches and languishing in eighth place in the points table.

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