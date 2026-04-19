Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ayush Mhatre is set to be sidelined from IPL 2026 for three weeks after tearing his left hamstring during the loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, according to reports. The 18-year-old, who has been one of CSK's biggest positives this season, will undergo scans on Monday once the team reaches Mumbai ahead of their clash against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. Mhatre, who came in as an Impact Player, scored a brisk 30 off 12 balls before sustaining the injury while running a double.

He appeared in visible discomfort, clutching his hamstring and requiring immediate treatment from the physio.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Mhatre is set to be out of action for three weeks. The report added that while the 18-year-old's injury isn't as severe as it initially appeared, the full extent will be determined after scans on Monday.

"Mhatre's injury isn't as bad as first feared, with the batsman not experiencing any pain as of now. However, the real extent of the injury will be known only on Monday when he undergoes tests. The fact that he has been able to walk without any pain suggests there is a chance for Mhatre to come back at a later stage of the tournament," the report stated.

Despite the pain, Mhatre continued to bat after being attended to by the physio. However, his knock didn't last long, as he was soon dismissed by Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Earlier in the day, CSK batting coach Mike Hussey confirmed that Mhatre suffered a hamstring tear.

"Obviously a hamstring tear. I don't know how bad it is. I'm sure we'll scan him probably tomorrow or the next day. It looks pretty bad, unfortunately. And he's going to be a big, big loss because he's been in really nice touch for us," Hussey said.

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