Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel said the team's win was special for DC as it came at home after recent defeats against Rajasthan Royals (RR), adding that the team wanted to reward their fans for their support. He credited the strong opening partnership between KL Rahul and Abishek Porel for preventing a collapse on Sunday, something DC had struggled with earlier in the season, and said it helped the middle order finish the chase comfortably. Axar also praised the team's fighting spirit, highlighting how DC have consistently bounced back with the ball after the power play.

Fluent half-centuries from Abishek Porel and KL Rahul, followed by a blistering late cameo from Axar Patel, powered Delhi Capitals to a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League clash in New Delhi on Sunday.

"It's obviously special to win at home, especially after losing. Fans come to support us, so this means a lot. One thing that has improved is that we used to lose wickets in clusters easily, but today we got a good opening stand, which helped the other batters. Today, we were able to finish the game because of that. In many matches, we made comebacks and bowled well after the power play. In the meantime, our chat is we can make a comeback any time. Today, as well, we did that in the middle overs. Our "youngster" did that for us today (laughs). We kept chatting about what fields to set for new batters, how to make it tougher for them," Axar Patel said after the match.

Porel struck a brisk 51 off 31 balls, studded with seven fours and a six, while Rahul anchored the chase with a composed 56 from 42 deliveries, including a four and three sixes.

DC skipper Axar then applied the finishing touches with an explosive 34 off just 18 balls, smashing two fours and two sixes.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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