Just two games to go before the Chennai Super Kings' league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 concludes, but MS Dhoni hasn't played a single match. 'Thala' has reportedly been nursing a calf injury since the start of the new season. However, with Chennai playing their final home game of the campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday, fans are keeping their fingers crossed to see Dhoni in action one last time before he potentially announces his retirement from the T20 league.

The occasion also fits perfectly with an announcement Dhoni himself made five years ago. During CSK's IPL title celebrations in Chennai in 2021, Dhoni said he was hopeful of playing his final T20 game in Chennai. Five years later, CSK are scheduled to take on SRH at Chepauk.

"I have always planned my cricket. The last game I played was in Ranchi. The last home game in ODI was at my hometown in Ranchi. So, hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in five years' time, we don't really know," Dhoni had said, dropping hint about a potential retirement timeline 5 years ago.

The five-year timeline ends tonight as Chennai and Sunrisers square off at Chepauk. In fact, there is no match scheduled to be held in Chennai after this fixture. Hence, there is a strong belief that tonight could be the final time the Chepauk crowd sees Dhoni in action at CSK's home venue.

Why MS Dhoni Could Return Against SRH

MS Dhoni's long-term international teammate, Ravichandran Ashwin, said that there is a "good chance" the wicketkeeper-batsman will play against SRH. In fact, Ashwin mentioned that Dhoni has been fit and ready to play for CSK over the last two to three games.

"I have a feeling that against Sunrisers Hyderabad, there is a good chance of MS Dhoni playing. Let's wait and see how it goes. As far as I have heard, he has been ready to take the field for the last two to three games," Ashwin said.

While the CSK camp has continued to deny that Dhoni is available for selection, there is a theory that the 44-year-old has been keeping himself on the sidelines to allow the management to prepare the team for the future. Some believe that Dhoni's return could disrupt the CSK team combination.

But, with the team playing its final game at Chepauk for this season, it looks like fans might get the final glimpse at the Indian cricket icon, in what could be his farewell match in the IPL.

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