Delhi Capitals' (DC) IPL 2026 play-off qualification hopes have received a lifeline after their five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. Before the match, Delhi's probability of progressing was minuscule, but the crucial victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has slightly adjusted the outlook for the mid-table scramble. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continue to lead the pack, having officially secured the 'Q' beside their name on the points table.

According to the latest qualification probability numbers broadcast after the DC vs RR clash, RCB have mathematically qualified for the knockouts. Gujarat Titans (GT) follow closely behind with a commanding 99.2 per cent chance of making the top four, despite their recent hiccup against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) hold the third-best chance with a solid 75 per cent probability.

The real battleground remains the fourth spot. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) currently sit with a 35.5 per cent chance, closely followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) at 34.8 per cent, and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at 31.1 per cent, despite the fact that the Shreyas Iyer-led side is currently occupying the fourth spot in the standings. Further down, Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) chances have taken a hit, slipping to 13.9 per cent after their recent defeat, while DC themselves crawl up to a 10.6 per cent probability.

An impressive half-century from Abishek Porel (51 off 31 balls) and a composed anchor innings from skipper KL Rahul (56 off 42 balls) laid the foundation for Delhi's successful chase of 194 against the Royals. Axar Patel's late blitz (34 off 18 balls) alongside Mitchell Starc's brilliant 4 for 40 with the ball ensured DC crossed the line with four balls to spare, keeping their slender hopes alive.

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For Rajasthan Royals, Riyan Parag's explosive 51 off 26 balls and Dhruv Jurel's steady 53 had given them a fighting total of 193 for 8. However, the defeat means RR's chances have taken a hit. Their top-four qualification doesn't rely entirely on their own hands, as other teams can also muster up 16 points, even if RR win their remaining two games.

The victory keeps the race for the remaining play-off spots completely wide open, meaning KKR, CSK, and PBKS are all in the race alongside DC and RR as the tournament heads into its final week of league fixtures.

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