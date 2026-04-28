Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth has blasted Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel, raising concerns over his form in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth highlighted that Axar has failed to perform with both bat and ball this season. His remarks came after DC were bowled out for a paltry total of 75 against the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with Axar managing a three-ball duck. The DC skipper has scored just 31 runs in six innings so far this season, while also taking just seven wickets.

"He hasn't done anything with the bat in a long time. Even as an all-rounder and captain, it's been ages since he has done anything. When was the last time he did anything deadly with bat or ball? How can the team come up if this is the case?" said Srikkanth.

Speaking further on DC's batting concerns, Srikkanth also singled out Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, and David Miller, blaming them for the team's struggles this season.

"It's been ages since Tristan Stubbs scored something substantial. Nitish Rana is a gone case when you bounce him. Sameer Rizvi struggles against fast or medium-fast bowling at the start of his innings. If he gets set after smashing some spinner for 20, he'll play well then even against pacers. Miller has also done nothing impactful," he added.

Against RCB, DC were down and out at 8/6 within the first four overs. But it was a valuable knock from Abishek Porel (30 in 33 balls, with three fours) and brief cameos from Miller (19) and Kyle Jamieson (12) that gave them something to fight for as DC managed to go past their opponent's record of the lowest IPL total ever (49).

In replly, RCB overhauled the target with quickfire knocks from Devdutt Padikkal (35*) and Virat Kohli (23*) and Jacob Bethell.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi