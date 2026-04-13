Gujarat Titans (GT) coach Ashish Nehra was left fuming in the dugout during the final over of Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) innings during their IPL 2026 match on Sunday. A video of Nehra throwing a tantrum from GT's dugout went viral, despite LSG struggling at 157/7. The former pacer was seemingly upset over something and wanted GT captain Shubman Gill to make some changes for the remaining balls of LSG's innings. As a result, Nehra was seen pushing substitute Kulwant Khejroliya in order to relay his message to Gill as quickly as possible.

However, the GT coach absolutely manhandled Khejroliya during the entire episode.

Incidentally, Nehra's tactical tweak worked wonders for GT, yielding the wicket of debutant George Linde on the very next ball.

Ashok Sharma bowled a slower full toss down the leg side to Linde, but the batter misjudged it and ended up miscuing the volley straight to long-off, where Shahrukh Khan took a sharp catch diving forward.

Nehra Ji ka message aaye aur wicket na jaaye... aise ho sakta hai kya?



Did you manage to decode what Nehra Ji was trying to say? #IPLRivalryWeek 2026 #LSGvGT | LIVE NOW https://t.co/0HrC1UNn6k | #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/QcDozgDI39 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 12, 2026

It was a great day at the office for Nehra's GT as they beat LSG by seven wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

GT's win, their second on the trot, was powered by a brilliant bowling display from Prasidh Krishna and composed half-centuries from skipper Gill and Jos Buttler.

Prasidh shone bright with figures of 4 for 24 as GT restricted LSG to 164 for eight and then the visitors rode on Gill (56) and Buttler (60) to chase down the target with eight balls to spare. The Titans made 165 for three.

Buttler and Gill shared 85 runs for the second wicket off just 58 balls and took the attack to the opposition bowlers.

Both Buttler and Gill notched their second half-centuries in as many games, helping GT register back-to-back wins.

(With PTI Inputs)

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