Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh took a subtle dig at Lucknow Super Giants following his team's 54-run victory in their IPL 2026 encounter in New Chandigarh on Sunday. Punjab Kings remained the only unbeaten team in IPL 2026 as the Shreyas Iyer-led side completely dominated the match. 'Muskuraiye, aap Lucknow mein Hain' (Smile, you are in Lucknow) is a tagline generally associated with the city but Arshdeep decided to give it a hilarious twist. In a reel that Arshdeep posted with teammate Harpreet Brar, the Indian cricket team pacer said "Ghabraiye, aap Mullanpur mein hain" (Be worried, you are in Mullanpur).

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting hailed the team's clinical 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Sunday as their "biggest victory", according to a release.

In addition to the victory, the PBKS reached a significant milestone, becoming the first team in the 19-year history of the IPL to remain undefeated through their opening six matches of a season.

After the match, coach Ponting praised the win as "probably the biggest victory" of the team.

"This has probably been our biggest victory," Ponting said on 'Dressing Room Diaries.'

The victory also reinforced the "team first" culture established by Ponting. In the dressing room, Ponting reminded the players that their current consistency has made them a formidable opponent.

"Knowing that if we do things somewhere near our best, you're going to be a bloody hard team to beat. Priyansh just decided to go ahead and play his own way, regardless of what happened at the other end. One of the values and standards we have as a group--and the number one on the top of our list--is team first," Ponting said.

(With agency inputs)

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