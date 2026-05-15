Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh found himself in a fresh controversy after an exchange with a fan on Snapchat triggered a massive social media backlash. The left-arm pacer, who is the leading T20I wicket-taker for India, is well known for his social media presence through his vlogs and content posted with fellow cricketers. However, he caused a major row after a screenshot of his response to a fan emerged online. Just a day after he found himself in trouble over calling Tilak Varma 'Andhere' (Dark one) during a video recorded ahead of Punjab Kings' IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians, a fan urged Arshdeep to stop using Punjab Kings' name in the IPL, claiming he was bringing embarrassment.

“What have you done for Punjab, Singh saab? People who still ask family for chips and cold drink money are now advising me on Punjab?” Arshdeep wrote in response.

In the recent past, Arshdeep's social media activity has come under the scanner after he was reportedly asked to stop vlogging by the BCCI. He posted videos from matches and travels during the IPL but the authorities were allegedly not pleased.

Meanwhile, former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan reacted strongly to the Arshdeep-Tilak controversy as he urged the BCCI to ban the fast bowler for the reason and even pay him on a 'pro-rata basis'.

“Nobody believed me. Everyone mocked and trolled me. Arshdeep should be banned this season and should be paid on a pro rata basis. The players today should be hit where it hurts the most. I am sure I would be trolled again,” Sivaramakrishnan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Coming to the match, Tilak Varma played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 75 runs as the Mumbai Indians (MI) chased down a target of 201 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians completed the chase with one ball to spare after losing only four wickets in a high-scoring encounter.

Earlier, Punjab Kings had posted 200/8 in 20 overs, thanks to a half-century from Prabhsimran Singh and a late cameo from Azmatullah Omarzai.

(With agency inputs)

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