Arshdeep Singh is the spearhead of the Punjab Kings pace attack. The home-grown player is also India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is (127). However, the veteran left-arm pacer might not be pleased with the way things panned out for him in the PBKS vs Gujarat Titans match. Arshdeep conceded 42 runs in four overs. He had the highest economy rate of 10.50 per over-the most by any PBKS bowler. On top of that, he bowled an 11-ball final over. The over included five wides and one no-ball.

It was the joint-longest over in IPL history. Before Arshdeep, such overs were bowled by Mohammed Siraj (vs MI, 2023), Tushar Deshpande (vs LSG, 2023), Shardul Thakur (vs KKR, 2025), Sandeep Sharma (vs DC, 2025), and Hardik Pandya (vs GT, 2025).

Speaking about Punjab Kings' bowling effort, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal brought his years of experience to the fore to help PBKS stymie Gujarat Titans in the middle overs, limiting them to 162/6. Chahal ended with fine figures of 2/28 in four overs, while seamer Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up 3/34.

Skipper Shubman Gill (39 off 27 balls) and Jos Buttler (38 off 33 balls) were the chief contributors for GT in an otherwise insipid batting display.

Sent in to bat first, Gill dealt in boundaries as the side raced to 35 in the first three overs.

Gill looked in sublime touch as he picked the gaps at will to score at a brisk pace, forcing PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer to make a bowling change and introduce the tall Marco Jansen (1/20 in four overs) into the attack.

The move paid dividends immediately as the left-arm pacer dismissed Sai Sudharsan (13), who sliced a delivery straight to mid-off, where Shreyas completed a simple catch.

Sudharsan appeared to be attempting to loft the ball over mid-on, giving PBKS a much-needed breakthrough in the fourth over.

That brought Jos Buttler to the crease, and the Englishman, coming off a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, got off the mark in style by caressing Vyshak Vijaykumar through cover for a boundary, a shot that gave him plenty of confidence.

Buttler then employed the cut shot against a short and wide delivery from Jansen to find the fence through backward point, before striking the game's first six by lofting Vyshak straight down the ground as the seamer failed to execute his slower ball.

GT ended the powerplay on 54 for one, with PBKS pulling things back slightly after conceding heavily in the first three overs.

Chahal was introduced in the eighth over, and the leg-spinner-who has a strong record against Gill, having dismissed him three times in previous IPL encounters-claimed his wicket once again as the opener holed out to deep midwicket while attempting a big shot.

Chahal bowled the delivery slower through the air, and while Gill got the elevation, he failed to get enough distance to clear the rope.

New batter Glenn Phillips smashed Chahal over long-on for a maximum, and soon after, Buttler smoked a short ball from Xavier Bartlett over mid-on for another six