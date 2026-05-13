Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has suggested multiple changes for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2026 game against Kolkata Knight Riders at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on Wednesday. This is the second contest for RCB at their adopted home ground. In their previous match at the same venue, the Rajat Patidar-led side had edged past Mumbai Indians by a narrow margin of two wickets in a last-ball thriller. Zaheer is expecting some uneven bounce from the Raipur surface. He suggested that RCB drop either Romario Shepherd or Jacob Bethell to make way for an Indian or overseas fast bowler.

"The way that the Raipur pitch played, there might some uneven bounce, there might be more help for fast bowlers there. So, they can't think of a change. Now it remains to be seen whether they bring in an Indian pacer, or an overseas pacer. If they consider an overseas pacer, then the combination will be a bit different. But that won't be too bad." Zaheer Khan said of RCB on Cricbuzz.

"For that, you can either look towards Romario Shepherd or Jacob Bethell. If you can bring in a bowler like Jacob Duffy, then that improves your bowling a lot," he added.

Zaheer further pointed out the poor form of spinner Suyash Sharma. He added that RCB could drop the player for Venkatesh Iyer. The right-arm leg-spinner has picked only seven wickets in 10 games at an economy rate of 8.57 this season.

"For the batting, you have Venkatesh Iyer on the bench. So Suyash Sharma and one of the overseas players might have to sit out. Suyash's form is also not that good, and there was not much in the pitch for him as well," said the former India pacer.

Krunal Pandya played a knock to remember as RCB edged MI in a last-ball thriller in Raipur on Sunday.

RCB had their heads against the wall after being reduced to 39 for 3 in 5.1 overs. Krunal scored 73 off 46, holding one end tight. However, his wicket opened the gates for Mumbai Indians, but RCB held their nerve until the final delivery to reach home. They needed two off the last ball and managed to get it.

Earlier, Tilak Varma made a 42-ball 57, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar snapped four wickets as RCB restricted MI to 166 for 7 in 20 overs.

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