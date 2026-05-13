Sunrisers Hyderabad not only lost to Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2026 match on Tuesday but also slumped to their lowest-ever total in the tournament. Chasing a 169-run target, SRH were all out for 86 - their lowest total. For a formidable batting unit like SRH, chasing a sub-170 target should not be tough. However, none of their top five batters could score even 15. No. 8 Pat Cummins was their top-scorer with a nine-ball 19.

1983 World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth was not happy with the way Abhishek Sharma got out in the first over that he played. Abhishek was out on 6 after playing just 4 balls.

"Abhishek Sharma smashed the first ball for six. Why is he charging the second ball? He should have got out on that ball itself, but eventually charged again to be dismissed on the fourth ball. You need to show some application. They are brilliant only when the going is good. Their batters can keep winning Orange Caps or any other cap. But sometimes you have to apply yourself," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

Srikkanth also slammed SRH's other opener Travis Head, who got out on 0.

"If they are going to become a championship side, this kind of batting will not do. Rabada just does everything with the ball at high speeds. His line was fully on the stumps at Test match lengths. Travis Head hasn't been able to lay bat on ball this entire season. He scored flukishly in a couple of matches through dropped catches," said Srikkanth.

"When you know you are not connecting well, why play shots? He's playing on the on-side and getting out to third man on the off-side. SRH bowlers first saw that the pitch was hard against the medium pacers. Shouldn't someone like Travis Head apply himself? Can you just score like that by slogging blindly?"

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