"Hot, humidity and the odd thunderstorm. We just had one, and the guys [groundstaff] over are cleaning up and waiting for us, so we'd better hurry up. 65,400 get into this cricket stadium, and it is the fourth largest in the world. Now, the pitch just a few days ago, RCB played their first game, it was a little bit up and down. Aaron Finch was there watching. He's here with us now. What do you make of the surface today, Finchy? Well, it's a different wicket. This has never been used in an IPL or an international game. It's pitch number four, but it looks very, very similar to what we saw in the previous game, which was a 160 chase and chased down. If Spider[cam] comes down with me here, you can see all of these cracks, but you can see some cross-crack, and that's where you start to get the up and down bounce. And when you look back to the previous game, 14 of the 15 wickets were taken by the quicks," Nick Knight and Aaron Finch.