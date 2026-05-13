Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Updates, IPL 2026: Toss for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2026 match has been delayed due to wet outfield in Raipur on Wednesday. The pitch inspection is scheduled to take place at 8:15 PM. Rajat Patidar and Co. head into the contest on the back of a thrilling two-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians. With 14 points from 11 matches, RCB remain strong contenders for a playoff spot and will be eager to boost their chances with a convincing win against KKR. Kolkata, meanwhile, have staged an impressive turnaround in the tournament, registering four consecutive victories after suffering five straight losses earlier in the season. Wednesday's encounter is expected to be a crucial one for both sides. (Live Scorecard)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Score | RCB vs KKR Updates, IPL 2026, straight from Raipur:
RCB vs KKR Live: RCB's qualification scenario
RCB play KKR tonight and a win would ensure that they have one foot in the play-offs. RCB would need another win to secure a last four spot with 18 points being the safer number compared to 16. Only Mumbai Indians qualified with 16 points last season. With 14 points from seven wins in 11 games, RCB have the best net run rate among the teams in contention. After KKR, they play Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad in their last two league fixtures.
RCB vs KKR Live: Bhuvneshwar Kumar before the toss
"It's very necessary when you do well in the previous matches for your confidence and when you have confidence, I think I said it before as well, it always helps you to execute better. But of course, [bowling] is always there. That six with a bat, I think not just from that perspective of the match, but again when there are a few matches and situations comes like this, I can feel that I've done it before and I can do it again. (How do you stay fresh and ensure that if and when you get to the playoffs, you're still up and ready to go?) I think it's very necessary how you prepare for that before the season and then when you come into the season, the practice sessions that you want to do it or you don't want to do it depends on your feel," said RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
RCB vs KKR Live: Narine on his injury
"The body is good. Even though IPL is long, you have a decent amount of breaks to kind of reflect and relax and just get your mind off cricket at some times. (On KKR's 4-match winning streak) I think it's all 12 guys on the team who are getting up and trying to contribute in whatever way they can, trying to stick to their roles. And, obviously, when you win one and two, you're on a roll, so you continue doing that. So hopefully we can continue the same momentum. It's going to be tough beating RCB because they are playing good cricket, but I think it's all about how you start, whether you bat or you bowl," said KKR star Sunil Narine.
RCB vs KKR Live: Pitch inspection time out
Another bad news coming in from Raipur for Kolkata Knight Riders. The rain has stopped and the covers are slowly getting removed. However, the pitch inspection will be taking place at 8:15 PM. Fingers crossed for them as they are hoping to get a full game.
IPL 2026 Live Score: Pitch report
"Hot, humidity and the odd thunderstorm. We just had one, and the guys [groundstaff] over are cleaning up and waiting for us, so we'd better hurry up. 65,400 get into this cricket stadium, and it is the fourth largest in the world. Now, the pitch just a few days ago, RCB played their first game, it was a little bit up and down. Aaron Finch was there watching. He's here with us now. What do you make of the surface today, Finchy? Well, it's a different wicket. This has never been used in an IPL or an international game. It's pitch number four, but it looks very, very similar to what we saw in the previous game, which was a 160 chase and chased down. If Spider[cam] comes down with me here, you can see all of these cracks, but you can see some cross-crack, and that's where you start to get the up and down bounce. And when you look back to the previous game, 14 of the 15 wickets were taken by the quicks," Nick Knight and Aaron Finch.
IPL 2026 Live Score: Toss delayed
The rain has slowed down a bit the official confirmation is also out and the toss is delayed. The ground is completely under covers and the players are still in their respective dressing rooms.
IPL 2026 Live Score: Tough batting conditions at Raipur
The Bengaluru batting unit was a pale shadow of its fear-inducing self against Mumbai Indians while chasing a middling 167 here in Raipur. They needed a determined half-century from Krunal Pandya and a six in the fourth ball of the final over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to chase that down.
IPL 2026 Live Score: Big threat for KKR
The Ajinkya Rahane-led team had a disastrous first half but managed to stay alive with wins in last four games after losing six in a row. They still have a game in hand compared to other teams and can reach a maximum of 17 points which may be enough for qualification. However, if today's match gets washed out, then KKR will be all but out from the Playoffs race.
RCB vs KKR Live: Raining again
Uh-ho! As we were speaking about the ground being under covers, it started raining again in Raipur. However, there's no official confirmation regarding the toss.
RCB vs KKR Live: Ground under covers
A worrying news coming in from Raipur that the ground is under covers. It was raining a few hours ago and the covers are up as a safety measure. However, it's not raining right now and the toss is expected to play at the scheduled time.
RCB vs KKR Live: Crucial game for both teams
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will require a significantly punchier batting effort to overcome Kolkata Knight Riders' in-form bowling unit and close in on an IPL playoffs berth. RCB are currently perched atop the points table with 14 points, but they will lose that spot to either Sunrisers Hyderabad or Gujarat Titans, who also have 14 points.
RCB vs KKR Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Stay tuned for all the live updates.