Rain threat looms large over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match in Raipur on Wednesday. In fact, the match has seen a delayed start due to a wet outfield. While the toss was supposed to happen at 7 pm, wet outfield at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium meant that there will be an inspection not before 8:15 pm. If the match is washed out, it will be a massive blow to KKR. Here's a look at how things stand now.

Gujarat Titans lead the table with 16 points from 12 matches. Following them are RCB (14 from 11 matches) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 from 12 matches). Punjab Kings are the fourth-placed team with 13 points from 11 matches. KKR are at the eighth spot with nine points from 10 matches.

What Happens If RCB vs KKR Is Washed Out

Now, if the RCB vs KKR match is washed out, RCB will reach 15 from 12 matches while KKR will have 10 points from 11 matches. If rain persists, this will be KKR's second match that will be washed out. They shared a point with PBKS earlier in the season due to a washed out match.

16 points is generally considered the magic number to qualify for the playoffs. A washed-out result will effectively mean RCB need one more win from their remaining two matches to have a great chance to enter the playoffs. But for KKR, a washed-out match will make things very tricky. The maximum they can reach, in case Wednesday's match is washed out, is 16. They will not only have to win their remaining matches but will also have to look forward to results of other matches. They will also play their final three group-stage matches at home at Eden Gardens.

What About The Other Teams

If RCB vs KKR match is washed out GT will have an advantage. RCB are GT's nearest team currently. A washed out match will mean the defending champions stay on one point less than GT having played equal number of games. If Wednesday's game is washed out, the maximum they can reach is 19 points. If Punjab Kings win their remaining three matches, they will also finish on 19. In that case a higher run-rate will decide who will be better-placed at the end of the league stage.

Kolkata Knight Riders' seasoned campaigner Sunil Narine has attributed the franchise's four‑match winning streak in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to collective effort, experience, and careful planning. After being winless in their first six games, KKR have won four straight games to keep themselves in slight contention for the playoffs.

“I think it's all 12 guys on the team who are getting up and trying to contribute in whatever way they can, trying to stick to their roles. And, obviously, when you win one and two, you're on a roll, so you continue doing that.

“So hopefully we can continue the same momentum. It's going to be tough beating RCB because they are playing good cricket, but I think it's all about how you start, whether you bat or you bowl,” said Narine in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

Asked about his own bowling, where he's picked 10 games in nine matches, Narine said, “The body is good. Even though IPL is long, you have a decent amount of breaks to kind of reflect and relax and just get your mind off cricket at times.”

With IANS Inputs

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