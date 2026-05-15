Punjabi singer Amninder Pal Singh, commonly known as Ammy Virk, has blasted Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer following the side's fifth straight loss of the season on Thursday. PBKS, who won six of their first seven games of IPL 2026, have now lost five on the trot after going down in Dharamsala against the Mumbai Indians. After posting 200/8 at the HPCA Stadium, the PBKS bowlers were unable to defend the target, with Tilak Varma (who scored 75* off 33) sealing the win with a ball to spare.

Virk, who is an avid PBKS supporter, questioned Shreyas' captaincy during the match, claiming that the veteran batter made some serious tactical blunders.

"I'm really hurt. There were 3-4 blunders. When Chahal [was] over the ball, why did he remove him? He was in such good form. Where Marco Jansen bowled, Arshdeep should've been given the ball. At least an opportunity should've been given. How do we support? My heart is broken, it is such a humiliation," said Virk during a discussion on Sports Tak.

Despite the six-wicket defeat, Shreyas remained optimistic about PBKS' chances in their remaining fixtures, expressing confidence ahead of their next challenge against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

"Definitely excited for the next opportunity. It's an afternoon game, and we've got to win two out of two. It's going to be an exciting two games. Can't wait to play them," he said.

PBKS are currently stranded on 13 points from 12 matches. They started the season strong with six wins and a draw, making them early favorites for the title.

However, five consecutive defeats have turned their season upside down. They now must win both of their remaining matches to maintain any hope of qualifying for the playoffs.

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