Ravichandran Ashwin has made an intriguing suggestion amid the ongoing debate surrounding Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer's selection for India's T20I team. The veteran Indian cricketer has urged selectors to list the 15 best Indian players in the format and assemble the squad based strictly on that criteria. Ashwin acknowledged the growing stature of both Shreyas and Rajat Patidar as finishers but insisted that the PBKS captain has been batting on a different level over the past two seasons.

Ashwin suggested that if the selectors fail to pick Shreyas, it would be a greater loss for India than for the player himself.

"The audacity with which he is approaching 200-220 chases is exceptional. At this point, if he doesn't receive higher honors, it's no longer his loss. It's ours, because we won't get to see him performing for the Indian team in national colors. He is very similar to Rajat [Patidar], but I just feel Shreyas is in a zone of his own. Rajat is exceptional and a great spin hitter, but I feel Shreyas is a couple of notches higher," Ashwin told ESPNcricinfo.

Since the start of the 2025 season, Shreyas has been in a rich vein of form, amassing 812 runs across 23 matches, maintaining a 51.00 average while operating at a strike rate north of 175.

"When somebody deserves to be in the team, write their name down. You just need to pick the 15 best names possible. Don't worry about who is missing out. Take Yashasvi Jaiswal, for example-the guy is an absolute monster. His hunger for runs is exceptional. Is he good enough to be included in a list for the India T20I side? For sure. So, you write it down in that order, don't worry about who you are replacing, and then figure out who will be the standbys," he added.

Ashwin further noted that India has enough depth to field two competitive teams, similar to what Australia did during their peak years.

"At one point, when Australia were at their peak, we used to play a tri-series featuring Australia and Australia A. If we put together two squads like that, it would be a treat to watch," Ashwin noted.

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