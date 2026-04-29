Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma has credited former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for playing a defining role in shaping his mindset and approach to the game, revealing how training under his childhood idol helped him prepare for high-pressure situations at the highest level. The 25-year-old has been in impressive form in the ongoing Indian Premier League season, scoring 380 runs in eight matches to emerge as one of the leading run-getters of the tournament, with three fifties and a century to his name.

Speaking about Yuvraj's influence, Abhishek highlighted how a training stint during the lockdown proved to be a turning point in his career.

“Training with Yuvi paaji was a huge moment for me. I had looked up to him since I was a child. He was my idol. He gave me some guidance early on, but we didn't have much time together. Then came the lockdown. I think Yuvi paaji saw it as an opportunity to work closely with a few players.

“I was lucky to be one of them. When our camp began, he said something that truly changed my belief. He told me that the training and mindset we were building was not just for domestic cricket or IPL, and not just for playing a few games for India. He said that he was preparing me mentally to win big matches for India, to play impactful innings, and to deliver with the ball when it matters most,” Abhishek told JioStar.

Abhishek also reflected on his early cricketing journey, crediting his upbringing for sparking his interest in the sport.

“There was a strong cricketing environment at home from the start. My father played Ranji Trophy for Punjab and was also a Coach. Watching him inspired me to take up the game. When I watched India-Pakistan matches or World Cup games on TV, I felt motivated. I used to think that I wanted to play at that level too,” he said.

He added that his all-around abilities became evident at a young age, which encouraged him to pursue cricket seriously, saying, “I was quite young when I first started enjoying both, batting and bowling. Then came an Under-12 tournament. I performed well there, scoring plenty of runs and picking up wickets. That's when I realised I had the talent to take up cricket seriously.”

Now a regular in the IPL, Abhishek described the league as a crucial platform for development, offering exposure to elite-level competition. He said, “The IPL brings together the best cricketers from around the world. It is the number one T20 league. Getting an opportunity to play here feels like a blessing. I treat every IPL season as a learning experience. Playing alongside and against these top players teaches you so much.”

The T20 World Cup-winning player also acknowledged the impact of teammate Travis Head on his batting approach, especially in adopting a more aggressive mindset.

“I have been following Travis Head's game for a year and a half before he joined SRH. I was happy when he became my teammate. The first thing I asked him was about his batting mindset. I admire how he performs in all three formats and dominates the bowling. He told me his plan is simple: watch the ball closely, and if you feel you can hit the first delivery, go for it. I followed his advice in my practice before the IPL. Now, if the ball is in my slot, I look to hit it from the first ball,” he mentioned.

With his current form and a strong support system around him, Abhishek continues to establish himself as one of the emerging stars in Indian cricket, while carrying forward lessons instilled by one of the game's modern greats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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