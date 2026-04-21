There is rarely a better sight in T20 cricket than Abhishek Sharma in full flow. The fans present in Hyderabad were treated to a performance for the ages as the Sunrisers Hyderabad opener put on a stunning show against Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2026 match on Thursday. Abhishek remained unbeaten on 135*, an innings that included 10 sixes and 10 fours. He reached his century in just 47 balls. Abhishek is now the first Indian cricketer to score two IPL centuries in under 40 balls combined. His first IPL century came against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, off 40 balls.

He equalled Virat Kohli's record for the most centuries by an Indian in T20 cricket and went past Rohit Sharma (eight).

Most hundreds in T20 cricket

22 - Chris Gayle

12 - Babar Azam

10 - David Warner

9 - Quinton de Kock / Virat Kohli / Rilee Rossouw / Sahibzada Farhan / Abhishek Sharma

This was also the second time Abhishek hit 10 sixes in an IPL innings. He is only the second batter to do so multiple times, after Gayle's four such innings, according to Cricbuzz.

Hitting 10 or more sixes in a T20 innings (most times)

18 - Chris Gayle

5 - Abhishek Sharma

4 - Evin Lewis / Shreyas Iyer

Abhishek's innings was the fifth-highest individual score in IPL history.

Highest individual scores in IPL

175* - Chris Gayle (RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013)

158* - Brendon McCullum (KKR vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2008)

141 - Abhishek Sharma (SRH vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025)

140* - Quinton de Kock (LSG vs KKR, Navi Mumbai, 2022)

135* - Abhishek Sharma (SRH vs DC, Hyderabad, 2026)

Abhishek Sharma blazed away to 135 not out to steer Sunrisers Hyderabad to a mammoth 242 for 2 against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match on Tuesday.

He struck 10 boundaries and as many maximums in his 68-ball stay, anchoring the innings from start to finish.

He found able support from Travis Head (37) and Heinrich Klaasen (37 not out).

For Delhi Capitals, skipper Axar Patel was the lone wicket-taker.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi