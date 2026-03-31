Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has recently opened up about the prospect of retiring from international cricket. The 35-year-old played a pivotal role in India's impressive campaign at the 2023 ODI World Cup, where the team eventually finished runners-up after losing to Australia in the final. Shami was later part of India's Champions Trophy-winning squad in 2025, which marked his most recent appearance in Indian colours. Since then, Shami has been overlooked by the selectors despite returning to full fitness. His career has also been plagued by injuries over the years, which ruled him out of several bilateral series.

Even after regaining match fitness, the right-arm pacer was not considered for selection during series against South Africa and New Zealand, or for the subsequent T20 World Cup. Notably, Shami also took 67 wickets for Bengal in the 2025-26 domestic season.

The veteran seamer recently appeared on The Shubhankar Mishra Show, where he was asked about his thoughts on retirement from international cricket. Shami candidly stated that he would only step away from the game once he starts feeling "bored."

"When I get tired, I will call it a day. But I am not even thinking about retirement right now because such thoughts pull you down. If this thought crosses your mind, it means you're already tired. And if you're tired, it means you're bored. I've said this earlier too, I will leave cricket the day I wake up and feel bored," Shami said.

"So yes, the day I feel lazy or bored, I will quit. But I am neither bored nor lazy. I am enjoying the game. The results are good and positive," he added.

Shami was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, he endured a forgettable season and was subsequently released by the franchise ahead of the 2026 edition. He has since been traded to Lucknow Super Giants and is looking forward to a strong season.

"As a bowler, I will give my 100 per cent. I'll perform my responsibilities and try to meet the expectations set for me. Rest, I can't change my luck. All I can contribute is with my attitude and determination. If Lucknow has trusted me, I will give my all. Still, whenever you're playing, the main element is satisfaction. Will I get the returns based on all the preparations that I have gone through? I did not focus on how much domestic I've played, but on the fact that my rhythm is alright. If that's the point, I start thinking about the future," he said.