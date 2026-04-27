Rinku Singh is a super finisher, even though his opportunities have been few and far between. Three years ago, Kolkata needed 29 runs for victory against Gujarat, and the match was effectively lost. However, an unknown 25-year-old cricketer named Rinku caused a sensation at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, etching his name into the minds of fans and experts forever. Former cricketer Virender Sehwag told Cricbuzz at the time, "This has never happened in cricket history, and Rinku Singh will never be able to do this again."

Indeed, repeating such an innings is like a dream for any cricketer. But speaking exclusively to NDTV correspondent Vimal Mohan, Rinku said, "If five sixes have been hit, then many other things can also happen in the world. I saw Sir's (Virender Sehwag's) comment and felt very good about it." Incidentally, Sehwag had also compared Rinku's personality to that of MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar back then.

Four Consecutive Sixes in the Final Over Against Lucknow

Kolkata's innings against Lucknow looked to be in deep trouble when four wickets fell immediately after the powerplay with the score at 31. Rinku, who has steadied Uttar Pradesh's innings many times in first-class matches, once again showcased his brilliance for Kolkata. Amidst falling wickets, Rinku stepped out with a plan to bat until the very end. In the 19th over, he struck a consecutive six and a four against the veteran Mohammed Shami, eventually completing his half-century with a total of six fours and one six. In that same over, Rinku hit Shami for three consecutive boundaries.

From the second ball of the 20th over, Rinku set his sights on leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi. Rinku smashed four consecutive sixes off Rathi on deliveries 19.2, 19.3, 19.4, and 19.5. Rinku scored an unbeaten 83 off 51 balls-his career best, at a strike rate of 163, including seven fours and five sixes, guiding Kolkata to a total of 155/7.

9 April 2023: Rinku's Name Became a Household Word Overnight

Three years ago, Aligarh's Rinku Singh secured a win for Kolkata that will be remembered forever by hitting five consecutive sixes off Gujarat bowler Yash Dayal in an IPL match. In that game, he struck sixes across long-off, backward square, and long -- on all around the ground -- on balls 19.1 through 19.5, winning the match with one ball to spare.

The Passing of Rinku's Father

The start of this IPL season proved to be extremely difficult for Rinku. His father, Khanchand Singh, passed away in February this year. He was very close to his father, yet Rinku did not allow his commitment to the game and his team to waver. Prior to his 83* against Lucknow, he had also played an unbeaten innings of 53 against Rajasthan.

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