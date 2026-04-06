Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath has made a significant remark regarding Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon Virat Kohli amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. During a recent interaction, McGrath suggested that there seems to be no stopping Kohli, despite the 37-year-old approaching the final stages of his career. Kohli kickstarted the new campaign with an unbeaten 69, helping RCB chase down 202 in the season-opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week. McGrath noted that Kohli's standards haven't dropped in white-ball cricket, even as the batting maestro gets "a little bit long in the tooth."

"Virat Kohli, you think he is starting to get a little bit long in the tooth, but his white-ball form of late has been absolutely incredible. 69 again not out, got Royal Challengers home, chasing 201," McGrath said on "The Fast Bowling Cartel" podcast.

During the same discussion, McGrath noted that there has been a rapid rise in high-scoring matches and added that teams prefer chasing.

"It has been a funny start to the IPL. The one thing I have noticed is that every team that has won has won the toss and fielded first," he added.

The 56-year-old also pointed out that totals of 165-170 used to be challenging when he played in the IPL, adding that now, even 220-plus might not be enough.

"I played the first two seasons of the IPL. 165-170 was like a par score. You felt you could defend it. Now 220, you are thinking, 'Have I got enough runs on the board?' Scoring rates in the IPL have definitely changed. The team batting second just backed themselves," not McGrath.

McGarth, who played 124 Tests, 250 ODIs and 2 T20Is, represented Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the first two season of the IPL.

He took 12 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 6.61.

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