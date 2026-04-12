Three games into their title defence, Royal Challengers Bengaluru sit third on the table with two wins. They romped to 201 in Guwahati on Friday night, yet found themselves on the wrong side of a result. Their batting coach batting coach Dinesh Karthik was pragmatic and highlighted IPL's unpredictability. RCB's six-wicket defeat to the Rajasthan Royals in their 3rd match of the season was as engaging a contest as it was frustrating. Karthik is never one to chase panic, he pointed to the bigger picture.

"It's important to understand that in a tournament like the IPL, it's a marathon, you're not going to win every game. But if the team keeps showing character, keeps fighting, that's how you excel," he said after the game.

RCB's campaign so far has had bursts of dominance, moments of improvisation as well. One of the brightest takeaways from the night was the emergence of Venkatesh Iyer in an unexpected role. He was not originally pencilled in to bat, Iyer was informed late that he might be needed, and responded to the team's need.

"Venkatesh Iyer wasn't originally slotted in to bat, but he was told late that he might need to step in. For him to grab his opportunity with both hands and make an impact was wonderful. I'm sure he's going to have a bright season whenever he gets the opportunity," Karthik said.

In a tournament where roles are often fluid and plans shift ball by ball, that ability to adapt has become invaluable. Iyer's cameo wasn't just about runs; it was about readiness.

If Iyer's contribution underlined depth, Captain Rajat Patidar's innings defined RCB's composure. His 63 off 40, while anchoring the innings ensured RCB reached a competitive total.

"Rajat Patidar was special. It's great to see him play so well, not just in terms of shot-making but also understanding the situation of the game. The way he made sure he was there almost right till the end shows his character. We are very happy as a group to see how well he reacted to that tough situation," Karthik noted.

Despite RCB reaching 201/8, the night belonged to teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

The defeat, though, hasn't dented their position. Two wins from three games keep them firmly in the early playoff conversation.

Attention now shifts quickly to Sunday night, where RCB face the Mumbai Indians in Wankhede, one of the marquee fixtures of the league. Also an opportunity to respond immediately.

"Mumbai is a great venue to bat. It will be a full house and one of the better grounds in terms of history. I'm sure it'll be a great match and we'll put our best foot forward to cross the line," Karthik said.

RCB will trust their batting firepower to challenge Mumbai in its den.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash