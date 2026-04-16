The Chennai Super Kings might have won their last two matches, but skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad remains in the spotlight. Gaikwad's contributions with the bat to CSK's victory have been negligible. The batter is yet to fire for the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, recording scores of 6, 28, 7, 15, and 7 in 5 games so far. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan didn't mince his words as he shared his opinion of Ruturaj's performances.

Irfan, giving an unfiltered verdict, said that the CSK captain needs to change his batting approach if he is to get rid of the shackles of low scores. Delving a little deeper into Ruturaj's style of play, Irfan suggested that the batter hasn't taken many risks, an approach that isn't likely to be rewarded in T20 cricket.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad's batting approach definitely needs attention. If his approach in the last match is considered, he faced 17 balls, and his control percentage was excellent," Pathan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

While Irfan isn't completely against Ruturaj's style of play, he advised him to take up the No. 3 spot in the team if he wants to continue playing the same way.

"It means he (Gaikwad) did not take much risk and was not looking to play too aggressively. He did not want to lose his wicket. Then just play at number three. If he wants to continue with this approach, he should bat at No. 3," Pathan said.

R Ashwin Calls For Tweak In Ruturaj's Batting

Ruturaj has struggled for runs at the top, managing just 63 in five games, with a high score of 28. There has also been growing chatter around young Ayush Mhatre opening alongside Sanju Samson, with the skipper potentially moving down to No. 3. Ashwin suggested a technical tweak, urging Gaikwad to play "more down the ground" early in his innings.

"There's just one small thing I would ask for. If you look at Ayush Mhatre or Sanju Samson, they took the right options by going down the ground.

"Whereas Ruturaj has been going across the line a bit more and getting caught early. It would serve him well if he took it slightly easier at the start of his innings, looked to time the ball, and played more down the ground," Ashwin said.

With PTI Inputs

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