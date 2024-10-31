Delhi Capitals have announced the retention of key players as they gear up for the upcoming season. Following thorough evaluations and strategic discussions, they have decided to retain Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, and Abishek Porel ahead of this year's mega auction. Speaking on the occasion, team Chairman and co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi said, "I'm satisfied with our retentions and believe we have a strong and balanced core around which we aim to build the rest of our squad. The mega auction is always an exciting and dynamic experience that often throws up surprises. I wish all franchises and players the very best. I am confident that we will be able to put together a robust and terrific squad capable of winning the trophy," according to the press release from Delhi Capitals.

Team co-owner Parth Jindal added, "In Axar, Kuldeep, Tristan, and Abishek, we have the ideal blend of experience and youth, and I am very pleased with our retentions. I would have liked to retain more players who have played for DC, but the rules require us to be strategic in our choices. Going into the auction, we will have two RTM cards, which leaves the door open for players who have represented DC in the past to continue with us. We know who we want and will make every effort to bring back some, if not all, of the players. With this milestone achieved, the team is working tirelessly on the mega auction. Our intent is to build a strong and balanced squad that can bring the much-awaited IPL trophy home to our city."

The Delhi Capitals posted on their official X handle:

Your favourite stars ready to ROAR at Qila Kotla once again!



Read more on our retentions here https://t.co/LHchrsFoMZ pic.twitter.com/7i26Tc07nd — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 31, 2024

"Your favourite stars are ready to ROAR at Qila Kotla once again!

Earlier in the month, former Indian cricketers Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao joined the Delhi Capitals coaching staff as head coach and director of cricket, respectively, ahead of the next IPL season.

Meanwhile, cricketing icon and one of India's most successful captains, Sourav Ganguly, has been appointed as director of cricket for JSW Sports.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)