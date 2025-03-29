After scoring 286/6 in their opening match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), fans predicted SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to breach the 300-run mark in their IPL 2025 match against a depleted Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday. However, in a surprising turn of event, LSG restircted SRH to 190/9, as Shardul Thakur led the charge with the ball, scalping 4/34. And, during LSG's chase, the SRH bowlers were given a reality check by IPL 2025 Purple Cap holder Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh.

Pooran slammed 70 off 26 balls, hitting six fours and six sixes, while Marsh hit a 31-ball 52. Barring captain Pat Cummins, who took 1/29 in his 3 overs, no other SRH bowler could pose a resistance against LSG's explosive batting unit.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan raised concerns over SRH's brand of cricket, saying that their bowlers might lose confidence by playing on "roads"

"Obviously, we talk about Hyderabad's batting, the power, and the huge scores they get. They've got to be careful that the bowlers don't lose confidence. You know, because their bowlers are bowling on this road. You look at those numbers. I mean, Pat Cummins has done well tonight, but he went for 60 in the first game," said Vaughan.

"Zampa's been destroyed, really, tonight. Shami's gone at 12 today. So you've got to be careful with your bowling attack, that they don't just bowl on roads in your home venue, and then you suddenly get on there, and you're expecting them to deliver, and they're not full of confidence," he added.

Vaughan suggested SRH should alter their approach and play according to the situation. He also felt SRH were 30 or 40 runs short of what they managed to put on board.

"I'm yet to see a team with a major event playing just one style of cricket. I'm just worried that the Sunrisers just play this one style of cricket, and they might just have to go up and down at the gears. Yes, go aggressive when you can, but it might not be possible every time you go out to bat," said Vaughan.

"And tonight, they fell short because they were ultra-aggressive. They had a little bit of fortune, but they were ultra-aggressive. And if they played a little bit smarter, would they have got 220, 230? Again, that's hindsight. But I've not seen a team yet win a franchise league or a national major tournament by playing just one style of cricket," he explained.