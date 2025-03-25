It was a disappointing start to the IPL 2025 campaign for Lucknow Super Kings and captain Rishabh Pant. Pant failed with the bat and also missed a crucial stumping in the final over of the match while Ashutosh Sharma produced a stunning batting display to clinch the match for Delhi Capitals on Monday. Following the loss, Pant was seen having a discussion with head coach Justin Langer and team owner Sanjiv Goenka. Social media was abuzz after the discussion as they referenced Goenka's heated interaction with then-captain KL Rahul during IPL 2024. On Tuesday, Goenka took to social media to share pictures of their interaction along with the caption - "Intensity on the ground, camaraderie off it. Looking ahead to the next one."

Meanwhile, after leading Delhi Capitals to a dramatic one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants with his impressive knock of 66 not out, Ashutosh Sharma dedicated his 'Player of the Match' award to mentor and former India opener Shikhar Dhawan.

What made the moment even more special for Ashutosh was a special video call with Dhawan himself, the video of which was shared by Delhi Capitals on their social media and went viral.

"He was really happy. Love you paaji," Ashutosh said in a video shared by DC.

Dhawan and Ashutosh played together at Punjab Kings (PBKS) last season, before the former announced his retirement from the game. Dhawan, who retired from all formats of cricket earlier this year, had been Ashutosh's mentor during their time together at Punjab Kings.

The former India opener, known for his leadership and composure, had a significant influence on Ashutosh's growth as a player. His mentorship extended beyond the Punjab Kings setup, with Dhawan's positive influence shaping the careers of numerous young cricketers.

"Took the lessons from last year. Missed out on finishing the game on a couple of occasions in the previous season. The whole year I focused and visualised it. Had the belief that if I play till the last over, anything can happen. Well played to Vipraj. I asked him to keep hitting. He was very calm under pressure. Want to dedicate this award to my mentor Shikhar Paaji," Ashutosh said after being named 'Player of the Match'.