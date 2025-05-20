Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi, known for his flamboyant "notebook" wicket celebration, found himself at the center of social media mockery after LSG's elimination from the IPL 2025 playoffs. In a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Australian YouTuber Jake Jeakings, resembling England's Sam Curran, mimicked Rathi's signature celebration from the stands, adding to the spinner's troubles. This incident followed a heated on-field exchange between Rathi and SRH's Abhishek Sharma, further intensifying the spotlight on Rathi's conduct.

The match, held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, saw LSG posting a competitive total of 205/7, with significant contributions from Mitchell Marsh (65) and Aiden Markram (61). However, SRH chased down the target with ease, thanks to Abhishek Sharma's explosive 59 off 20 balls and Heinrich Klaasen's steady 47 off 28 deliveries, finishing at 206/4 in 18.2 overs.

The turning point came during the eighth over of SRH's innings when Rathi dismissed Sharma and celebrated with his trademark "notebook" gesture, which has previously drawn criticism and fines. Sharma, visibly displeased, confronted Rathi on the field, leading to a tense moment that required umpire intervention.

Post-match, Sharma took to Instagram, posting a cryptic message: "Signed off and sealed," seemingly directed at Rathi. In response, Rathi shared a photo of his celebration with the caption, "Happy to add more names to my list."

The incident gained further traction when Jake Jeakings, an Australian content creator known for his resemblance to Sam Curran, was spotted in the stands mimicking Rathi's celebration. Jeakings stood up, pretended to write in an imaginary notebook, and smirked, with the video quickly going viral on social media. He later commented, "Revenge never felt sweeter," highlighting the growing ridicule faced by Rathi.

Rathi's "notebook" celebration has been a recurring source of controversy throughout the season. He has been fined multiple times by the BCCI for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct, including a 50% match fee deduction for a similar celebration against the Mumbai Indians.

With LSG's playoff hopes dashed, the focus now shifts to how Rathi and the team will respond in their remaining matches. The spinner's actions have sparked debates about sportsmanship and the fine line between confidence and arrogance on the cricket field.

As the IPL 2025 season progresses, Rathi's conduct serves as a reminder of the scrutiny players face, both on and off the field, and the importance of maintaining professionalism in high-stakes competitions.