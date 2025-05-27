In the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has faced significant challenges, both in form and leadership. Despite being the most expensive player in IPL history, acquired for Rs 27 crore, Pant managed only 151 runs in 13 matches, averaging 13.73 with a strike rate of just 107.9. As LSG failed to qualify for the playoffs, criticism mounted regarding Pant's performance. However, teammate Akash Deep defended his captain, attributing the slump to “bad timing” rather than pressure, emphasizing Pant's experience and ability to handle high-stakes situations.

Rishabh Pant's return to competitive cricket in IPL 2025 was highly anticipated, especially after his recovery from a serious car accident. His acquisition by LSG for a record ₹27 crore underscored the franchise's confidence in his abilities. However, the season unfolded unfavorably for both Pant and the team.

In 13 matches, Pant's batting yielded only 151 runs, with a solitary notable innings of 63 against Chennai Super Kings. This performance did little to alter LSG's fortunes, as they concluded the season outside the playoff bracket. The team's overall campaign was marred by inconsistent performances and strategic missteps.

Akash Deep, LSG's pacer, addressed the concerns surrounding Pant's form. He stated, "I feel that in cricket, timing is also something very important, I don't think it's about pressure because Rishabh has played a lot of cricket, and at a very high level too, and he has performed as well. An athlete who has achieved so much in life knows how to handle pressure. So I don't think pressure is the reason. It's more about timing—sometimes you want to do something, but it just doesn't happen. I feel that's the phase Rishabh is going through right now"

Pant's challenges were not limited to his batting. His captaincy decisions, including frequent changes in the batting order and bowling rotations, drew criticism from cricket analysts. The season's disappointments also sparked rumors about Pant's future with LSG. Speculations suggested that the franchise might release him ahead of the next season. Pant addressed these rumours directly, dismissing them as baseless and reaffirming his commitment to the team.

As LSG looks ahead, the focus will be on rebuilding and strategizing for the next season. For Pant, the off-season presents an opportunity to reflect, recover, and prepare to return stronger, aiming to lead his team to better outcomes in future tournaments.

