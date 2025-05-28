Royal Challengers Bengaluru stand-in skipper Rajat Patidar committed a massive blunder after toss during the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. Jitesh, who was leading the side in the absence of Rajat Patidar, won the toss and opted to bowl. However, he ended up handing the wrong teamsheet which featured Patidar and not the spinner Suyash Sharma. Patidar was supposed to be the impact sub in the second innings when RCB would have been batting but Jitesh ended up handing the wrong sheet. However, after some time, it was confirmed that RCB have made a change and Suyash now featured in the teamsheet in place of Patidar. While no official confirmation was provided, it can be suggested that a request was made to Rishabh Pant and he agreed to the late team change.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off a stunning six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants to seal a place in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League match on Tuesday.

Is jitesh gave the wrong team sheet or what? pic.twitter.com/TyFRR15XrO — RCBXTRA (@RCBXTRAOFFICIA) May 27, 2025

Set an imposing target of 228, Virat Kohli blazed away to a 30-ball 54 before Jitesh Sharma (85 off 33 balls) and Mayank Agarawal (41 off 23) added 107 runs for the fifth wicket to seal a terrific result for the side heading into the playoffs.

RCB completed the chase with eight balls to spare.

Asked to bat first, LSG posted 227 for three riding on skipper Rishabh Pant's 61-ball unbeaten 118 and Mitchell Marsh's 37-ball 67. The LSG captain reached his century in just 54 balls.

The win helped RCB to enter the playoffs in second place and they will next meet league toppers Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 on Thursday, while Gujarat Titans will clash with Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday.

