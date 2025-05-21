Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni on Tuesday advised the young Indian batters who have impressed in the IPL to remain calm under pressure and try to maintain consistency if they wish to realise their potential going forward. Dhoni's CSK lost to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in their penultimate match to remain at the bottom of the 10-team IPL table. Rajasthan Royals concluded their woeful 2025 IPL campaign with a comfortable win after prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi paved the way with a mature 57-run knock.

"They have to try for the consistency, but if you are looking for 200-plus strike rate then consistency is hard to get .... they have the ability to hit sixes at any stage," Dhoni said when asked about his advice to the youngsters who have excelled in this IPL.

"Don't take pressure, when the expectations rise ... learn from senior players and coaching staff .. it's about reading the game ... this would be my advice to all the youngsters who have done well."

Asked about the match, Dhoni said his side lost one or two extra wickets at the start. "If you look at the amount of runs we had put on the board, it was very good, but you got to see the wickets column as it puts pressure on the lower-middle order that you might not bat 20 overs.

"I think Brevis' innings was very nice, he was taking chances and I feel run-rate was nice, that's the phase we want to improve slightly. I felt the run-rate was up but where we lacked was losing 1-2 extra wickets at the start. (Pacer) Kamboj is good, he gets a lot of movement, his balls hit you harder than what you might expect, he's good ... he's done well, bowling three overs in the powerplay is tough."

RR ended their campaign with four wins and 10 losses and captain Sanju Samson admitted that his side committed mistakes and that they could have done better.

"The way people are looking at powerplay. There is not much difference in quality of teams. The margin of error in winning and losing is so less. We have to sit back and do a proper review," he said.

"Definitely we could have done better. It is not about luck. We have made some mistakes. We should come back with a better mindset in the next season." On the win, he said, "It feels good. To be honest, we were thinking should we bat first and set a score. I decided no hiding in this game. Decided to chase and face it.

"We have a very young bowling line up. We are missing and Jofra and Sandeep. But the kind of temperament and planning was heartening to see. They have a bright future. They are very young and promising. There has been lot of work going on."

Samson praised pacer Akash Madhwal (3/29) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (57) for their performances. "Madhwal has played only last four games. Shane Bond has been working closely with him. Rahul sir and others have seen how hard he has worked. We are all happy for him.

"I don't have words for Vaibhav. The hundred he got. He can hit a slower ball over cover. Today when the middle overs were on, he was going with his job very smartly. He has game awareness at such a young age." RR opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, one of the top run getters this season, said, "It was pretty good, we were trying our best and I really enjoyed it.

"There has been few injuries with the team, Sanju bhai came back after a few games and it was a good game for us, we will take the confidence going forward." On Suryavanshi, Jaiswal said, "He played really well, he played amazingly today, we have seen how he has been playing throughout the tournament." "The bowlers have bowled pretty well, we have a clear plan where we have to bowl. I was telling them whatever plans you have, to go with a clear head and do it."

