Chennai Super Kings ended their IPL 2025 campaign on a high as they registered a massive 83-run victory over Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Opting to bat first, the five-time champions posted a whopping total of 230/5 in 20 overs with Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis hitting half-centuries. Later. GT could not even inch closer towards the target and were bundled out for 147. Despite being dominant in the game, there was a moment where CSK skipper MS Dhoni lost his cool at his teammates.

The incident took place after the 10th over, where GT scored 18 runs off Shivam Dube. The duo of Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan were forming a good partnership and stealing in boundaries.

As soon as the over ended, Dhoni looked frustrated as none of his fielders were following his instructions and he was specifically upset with Matheesha Pathirana and Dube.

Ravindra Jadeja came to bowl the 11th over and this time, Dhoni made some changes in the field and his strategy instantly worked. On the first delivery of the over, Jadeja trapped Shahrukh, who played a shot and ended up giving a catch to Pathirana at the short third man.

Three deliveries later, Jadeja dismissed Sudharsan, who gave a catch to Dube at the backward point. The commentators quickly observed the moment and even lauded Dhoni was his brilliant captaincy.

After this win, CSK ended their campaign with a total of eight points in 14 matches. The five-time champions finished the season at the bottom of the table.

"Tt's good. I won't say it was houseful today, but decent crowd. It's a very big stadium. We didn't have a good season, but was good to finish on a winning note. It was one of those perfect performances in the bowling department and the batting department. We haven't caught very well, but this was one game where our fielding and catching was good," said MS Dhoni after the match.

"It (whether he will play next season) depends. I have 4-5 months to decide, there's no hurry to decide what needs to be done. Every year it's 15% more effort to keep the body fit. You have to be at your best, this is top level cricket. It's professional cricket. It's not always performance you can count," he added.