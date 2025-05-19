Story ProgressBack to home
LSG vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Rs 11.25 Crore Star To Open Travis In Head's Absence? SRH Face Tough Call vs LSG
Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: LSG need to win all of their remaining matches to stay alive in the playoffs race.
LSG vs SRH LIVE Scorecard, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates© BCCI/Sportzpics
LSG vs SRH LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) must win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to keep their slim playoff hopes alive in IPL 2025. LSG have won only 5 out of their 11 matches, and now need to win every single one of their remaining games. Pant has, so far, struggled to justify his Rs 27 crore pricetag, but will need to step up to guide LSG to victories. SRH, meanwhile, are out of contention for the playoffs, and are playing for pride. Led by Pat Cummins, they will be without Australian star Travis Head, who suffered from Covid-19. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2025 LIVE Updates - LSG vs SRH LIVE Score, straight from Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow:
- 18:56 (IST)LSG vs SRH LIVE: 5 minutes to toss!We are just 5 minutes away from toss time at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Rishabh Pant will be leading LSG, Pat Cummins is the captain of SRH. It will be interesting to see what the toss-winning captain decides. Remember, must-win match for LSG!
- 18:31 (IST)LSG vs SRH LIVE: Why is Travis Head not playing?In a curious case, SRH opener Travis Head suffered from Covid-19 during the one week suspension of the IPL. Whether he contracted it in India or Australia is unknown. He will fly to India today itself, but is unlikely to make it for the match.
- 18:30 (IST)LSG vs SRH LIVE: Time for SRH's Indian stars to shineBe it Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy or Mohammed Shami, SRH's high-profile Indian stars haven't performed well in IPL 2025. With 3 matches to go, the Orange Army would be hoping that they remind the fans exactly what they're capable of.
- 18:24 (IST)LSG vs SRH LIVE: Can Ishan Kishan step up?Ishan Kishan has been handed a route back to the Indian team, being picked for India A for their tour of England in June. After scoring a century in the first match of IPL 2025, Kishan's form has nosedived. Can he shine in the final 3 games?
- 18:17 (IST)LSG vs SRH LIVE: Pooran's drop-offNicholas Pooran has also suffered a dramatic drop-off in form. After a superb start, where he had smashed over 300 runs in the first 6 matches, Pooran has made only 61 runs in LSG's last 5 matches. He also needs to rediscover his best form if LSG are to win their remaining three games.
- 18:06 (IST)LSG vs SRH LIVE: No Mayank YadavIn case you missed it, LSG will be without pacer Mayank Yadav for the rest of the season. The young speedster, who once clocked 156.7 kmph, is once again injured. LSG invested Rs 11 crore in him to retain him, but it has to be said that it hasn't been worth it this year.
- 17:58 (IST)LSG vs SRH LIVE: Huge pressure on PantRishabh Pant has just three more matches this season to try and justify his pricetag. Rs 27 crore is no small figure, and after a long break, the LSG captain now has to come good and showcase that he is indeed the right man for LSG's future.
- 17:54 (IST)LSG vs SRH LIVE: Sunrisers playing for prideSunrisers Hyderabad have endured a miserable season. Touted by many as one of the pre-season favourites for the title, SRH have flattered to deceive. However, they still boast a highly-talented squad, and will hoping to finetune their balance for next season in their remaining 3 games.
- 17:43 (IST)LSG vs SRH LIVE: Can Rishabh Pant step up?Rishabh Pant broke the record of being the most expensive ever player in IPL history when Sanjiv Goenka shelled out a whopping Rs 27 crore for him. But it hasn't gone to plan. He has managed only 128 runs all season, and has come across as an unhappy figure in the mean time.
LSG now need Rishabh Pant to return to his old self if they want to qualify.
