LSG vs SRH LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) must win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to keep their slim playoff hopes alive in IPL 2025. LSG have won only 5 out of their 11 matches, and now need to win every single one of their remaining games. Pant has, so far, struggled to justify his Rs 27 crore pricetag, but will need to step up to guide LSG to victories. SRH, meanwhile, are out of contention for the playoffs, and are playing for pride. Led by Pat Cummins, they will be without Australian star Travis Head, who suffered from Covid-19. (Live Scorecard)

