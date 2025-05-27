Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi ran Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Jitesh Sharma out on the non-striker's end but he was still given not out during their IPL 2025 match on Tuesday. During the 17th over of the RCB innings, Digvesh stopped midway into his bowling action and took off the bails on the non-striker's end. The umpire asked if he wanted to stay with his appeal and after his consent, they went to the third umpire. Replays showed that the batter was out of his crease when the bails were removed but the giant screen showed 'Not Out'. It was because LSG captain Rishabh Pant decided to withdraw the appeal and provide a massive reprieve to Jitesh at a crucial juncture of the match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off a stunning six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants to seal a place in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League match on Tuesday.

DIGVESH RATHI RUN-OUT JITESH AT NON-STRIKER END...!!!!



- Then Rishabh Pant took the appeal back and Jitesh hugged Pant. pic.twitter.com/JiJ1xqUtb0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 27, 2025

Set an imposing target of 228, Virat Kohli blazed away to a 30-ball 54 before Jitesh Sharma (85 off 33 balls) and Mayank Agarawal (41 off 23) added 107 runs for the fifth wicket to seal a terrific result for the side heading into the playoffs.

RCB completed the chase with eight balls to spare.

Asked to bat first, LSG posted 227 for three riding on skipper Rishabh Pant's 61-ball unbeaten 118 and Mitchell Marsh's 37-ball 67. The LSG captain reached his century in just 54 balls.

The win helped RCB to enter the playoffs in second place and they will next meet league toppers Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 on Thursday, while Gujarat Titans will clash with Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday.

